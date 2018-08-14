Our mission here at First Coast News is to make our community a better place to live. We've adopted Andrew Jackson High School this year. It's a school that's had a troubled past but is now on its way to becoming one of the top schools in Duval County.

Andrew Jackson has a lot of history in our community. It is one of the oldest high schools in Duval County. It opened in 1927. Graduates include actors, athletes, even former mayors.

The hallways may look different, but for Dr. Donna Richardson who graduated in 1969, the memories are still the same. After attending college, Dr. Richardson became a teacher in Duval County Schools. She just retired from Mandarin High School as principal.

"There was a lot of school spirit when we were here at Andrew Jackson," Dr. Richardson said.

She smiled as she flipped through the yearbooks and looked at the old pictures. Believe it or not, Dr. Richardson was the Andrew Jackson tiger.

"I wore this uniform and always drew whiskers on my face," Dr. Richardson explained as she pointed to her picture in the yearbook.

Darcel Fisher Harris graduated in 1971. She moved to Andrew Jackson from Matthew Gilbert when schools became desegregated. Some of her memories from high school are painful. She said there was some racial tension.

"That was right around the time of the Civil Rights Movement. Things are a lot different now. It's better. It's improved. There is still a long way to go because we're going to be challenged with issues with diversity and differences in people," Harris said.

Through the years, challenges have plagued the school. In 2011, Andrew Jackson was ranked as the lowest "F" grade school in the state.

"You know, it breaks your heart because you want your school to be successful. This is our alma mater and we're proud to say we're Jackson Tigers." Dr. Richardson said.

But seven years later, that all changed. With the leadership of Principal Tracolya Clinch, and the designation as a magnet school with more programs, the school is overcoming its troubled reputation.

"I think she's been successful with a lot of students. As of matter of fact, my grandson graduated from here last year and he loves Dr. Clinch," Fisher Harris said.

A school with a lot of history, and lessons of its own, now writing a brand new chapter.

