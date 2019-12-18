JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deshuan Davis, 18, the older sibling of Braxton and Bri'ya Williams, is feeling relieved after his brother and sister were found safe Tuesday afternoon.

The past three days have been rough for Davis and his family, however, they are thankful for the community's efforts in helping to bring the pair back home.

"It’s something very traumatizing," Davis said, speaking about the days leading up to the children's rescue. "I have been sad for at least two days."

The thought of not seeing his brother and sister again, after they went missing on Sunday, had taken an emotional toll.

"This is something that’s going to scar me, it’s not going to disappear, it’s not going to ever go away," Davis said.

Braxton Williams and Bri'ya Williams were found at 3:35 p.m. in a wooded area, not far from their Westside home in the Paradise Village mobile home park. Davis and his family are now relieved. Their nightmare is over.

"When they said my brother and sister were found, I had nothing else to be but happy, and I am very glad that I can say this," Davis said.

Daivs said he is not only happy, but thankful for the overwhelming response and outpouring of support form the community.

"Thank you to all the families who have helped, prayed, and came out here to search with us, that is something to be grateful about," Davis said.

