JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you were at home or in Downtown Jacksonville, you witnessed a historic building vanish from the skyline on Sunday.

The old City Hall annex was brought down in a matter of seconds.

The implosion dealt minor damage to nearby buildings, busting windows and leaving a layer of dust on nearby roads.

The Old Title and Trust Company building had one cracked window and some cleaning equipment broke two rods of a wrought-iron fence, according to attorney Curtis Fallgatter.

The building stands on Newnan and Forsyth Street, offering a front-row view of where the old City Hall annex stood.

“One of the attorneys was here, and there was percussion and some slight movement of the building,” Fallgatter said.

The building was quickly turned into a pile of debris. It busted some windows at the Blackstone building right across the street.

The building’s manager told First Coast News they would not comment on the damage until repairs were completed.

Fallgatter’s building stood strong. The former chief assistant U.S. attorney had many memories of working in the old City Hall.

“Building’s been there a long time," he said. "I had meetings there as a federal prosecutor. I met with the state attorney’s office as a private attorney, so it has a bit of history of course.”

The debris from implosion is expected to be cleared by summer. The ground will be turned into a grass lot.

Fallgatter foresees a bright future for the land.

“I hate to see it come down, but I hope the city has some good plans to replace it with to improve this city even more,” Fallgatter said.

