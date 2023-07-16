Officials working to repair wash out on A1A without disturbing turtles

The damage is in Flagler Beach on the shoulder of of AIA, also referred to as South Oceanshore Boulevard, in the 3500 block. It will be closed until at least Monday.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Officials are working to find a solution after a portion of A1A in Flagler Beach washed out Sunday.

The damage is in the stretch of A1A also referred to as South Oceanshore Boulevard. The area of the road's shoulder that is damaged cannot be fixed right away -- because there are sea turtle nests nearby.

Crews from FDOT Central Florida and Flagler Turtle Patrol are working with the Flagler Beach Police Department to figure out how to solve this problem without harming the turtles.

The road will be closed in this area until at least Monday, FBPD said.