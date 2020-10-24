Possible sighting of missing woman Andi Nyberg reported in Iowa

Officials say Andrea "Andi" Nyberg has dementia and was last seen driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre and wearing an aqua London Fog rain coat.

MORA, Minn. — Authorities say for the first time since she was reported missing on Friday, a tip has come in about a potential sighting of 80-year-old Andrea "Andi" Nyberg, who disappeared while making a visit in Kanabec County.

Nyberg, whose family says she struggles with some level of dementia, was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday near the city of Mora. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, Nyberg does not drive, but on Friday evening she took the family car while she and her husband were visiting friends near Mora. Nyberg hasn't been seen since.

Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith says his office received a report from Blackhawk County, Iowa Monday morning that someone may have seen Andi, the first solid lead they've had on her whereabouts since she disappeared.

Smith says residents of rural Hudson, Iowa say an elderly woman driving a red vehicle and matching Nyberg's description came to their door Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. asking for help in finding a hotel. The residents didn't think much about it until they logged onto social media Monday morning, and learned about Andi's case.

Hudson is in northeastern Iowa, not far from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Smith says authorities in Blackhawk County checked hotel parking lots in both communities, but did not see the car Nyberg is thought to be driving.

The sheriff says he is anxious to get word of the possible sighting out, get people in Iowa looking and bring Nyberg home safely.

"Here's an elderly woman struggling with dementia at some level, she's lost and confused, it has to be scary," Smith reflected.

Sheriff Smith says he is amazed at the reach of the post on the department's Facebook page, and hopes the possible sighting in Iowa will get more people involved in trying to find her and bring her home.

Sunday marked day three of the search as Nyberg's family and friends grow "gravely concerned about her health and safety," according to officials.

Andi Nyberg is described as 80 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing an aqua London Fog rain coat, and driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre.

Her family is continuing to organize searches in areas of central Minnesota. Information on volunteering to help in the search for Andi can be found on the Kanabec County Sheriff's Facebook page.