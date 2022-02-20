Officials searching for 16-year-old after canoe flipped in St. Johns River

Law enforcement said an extensive search is underway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials are responding to a report of a missing 16-year-old in a canoe that flipped over in the St. Johns River.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, US Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Fire Rescue are all responding to the incident in the northwest area of the county.

The accident occurred south of the JCP Bridge.

Law enforcement said an extensive search is underway.