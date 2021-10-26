Officials give details about removal of final section of capsized Golden Ray

Up until now, Section Four was the only remaining section of the cargo ship that wrecked shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick in 2019.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The last piece of the ship that capsized in the St. Simons Sound more than two years ago was officially removed Monday, according to The Unified Command for the St. Simons Sound Incident Response

The Unified Command and other agencies involved in the removal will host a news conference Tuesday morning to give an update and answer questions about the completion of Golden Ray wreck removal.

Barge Julie B departed the Port of Brunswick loaded with two sections of the Golden Ray wreck last week, according to The St. Simons Sound Incident Response. Those sections will be processed at a recycling facility in Louisiana.