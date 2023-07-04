x
Officials: Four swimmers rescued near Crescent Beach

One person is reportedly in critical cindition.
Credit: AP
File photo of a beach (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Four swimmers were rescued after finding themselves in distress on Tuesday near the Matanzas beach access ramp, according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department.

Emergency responders were called to assist the swimmers approximately a mile north of the park's entrance ramp. 

Officials say they were evaluated and received medical care. 

SJCFR took three patients to a nearby hospital. Officials say one is in critical condition, one is in serious but stable condition and one was simply taken as a precaution.

If you're ever in doubt about water conditions, talk to a lifeguard. If there isn't one available, check your risk of experiencing rip currents here.

