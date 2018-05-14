The Glynn County Police Department found the body of a man Monday morning near St. Simons Island Beach after he went missing Sunday evening while helping a woman and a toddler in the water.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Gregory Grant of Brunswick, was found by family members at about 7:30 a.m. Monday in the water. Officials recovered his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said.

The department and other emergency personnel responded to a call of swimmers in distress at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the water off St. Simons Island near Massengale Park. An adult female and toddler were in the water struggling to make it back to shore, a news release said Sunday night.

An adult male in his 30s entered the water to help them, and the female and child were able to make it back to shore with the help of several people on scene. The woman was transported in critical condition to the Southeast Georgia Health System – Brunswick Campus, but died Monday morning. She has been identified as 34-year-old Aleisha Rankin of Jesup, Georgia.

Several agencies searched for the missing man using boats, drones and helicopters.

