Officials fighting brush fires in Bryceville, Hilliard

The fire in Bryceville is 150 acres. There is no word on containment percentage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement and fire department personnel are responding to a brush fire in Bryceville and Hilliard Thursday afternoon.

The Bryceville fire is north of CR-119, moving west to CR-121.

Nassau County Emergency Management says if you live in the area, prepare to evacuate if law enforcement and fire personnel order an evacuation.

The fire in Bryceville is 150 acres. There is no word on containment percentage. Officials say there are no homes in danger as of now.

The Nassau County Emergency Management Offices have not been activated. The county is providing mutual aid to the FL Forrest Service.