Officials confirm firearm was found on Oakleaf High School campus

The Clay County District Schools says "multiple students were involved with bringing a single firearm to campus."

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Multiple students were involved in a plan to bring a gun to school at Oakleaf High School Wednesday, according to Chief Kenneth Wagner of the Clay County District Schools Police Department.

The school was locked down for about two hours after a student reported seeing another student carrying a gun, school officials said.

The administration and school resource officer were able to find out who was involved quickly, Wagner said.

School Principal Matthew Boyack said the students involved are in custody.

In a message to students' families, he wrote:

We always encourage our Knights that if they see something, then say something, and today is an example of how our students worked together in doing just that. I want to commend our students, staff, and faculty for following our safety procedures and protocols today. We will continue to actively work with our students, staff, and families to ensure school remains a safe and secure learning environment.