Officers: Lake City man breaks into fast-food restaurant, gets caught eating chicken

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department says a man has been arrested after reportedly breaking into three separate businesses.

One of which included a fast-food restaurant where he was reportedly caught eating chicken, officers report.

Officers initially responded to three separate burglaries located at Tire Kingdom, Zaxby's, and Roundtree Moore Ford. During the span of the investigation, officers say it was discovered that all three incidents were related.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., officers responded to Tire Mart in reference to a burglary. The reporting employee advised someone had thrown a metal object through the window.

Video surveillance showed the suspect to be a man, wearing pants and no shirt, officers say. The suspect entered the business through the opening in the window and proceeded to rummage through various items, including a company vehicle.

Officers say while investigating the incident at Tire Mart, officers received a call of a burglary at Zaxby’s. The reporting employee stated when they arrived at the restaurant to open for the day, the north entry door was open.

Officers say they entered the business and located the suspect in the kitchen eating chicken.

The suspect matched the description of the suspect at Tire Mart and was identified as Daniel Boone, officials say.

Officers also responded to a report of a burglary, which had already occurred, at Rountree Moore Ford. The reporting employee informed officers of several vehicles being searched through.

Upon questioning, officers say Boone stated he did break the window at Tire Mart and entered the building. He also told officers he entered Zaxby’s and the vehicles at Roundtree Moore.