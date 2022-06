One person has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the South Dixie area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three police officers and a deputy were all involved in a shooting in St. Augustine on Sunday evening, according to officials.

One person has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the South Dixie area. Four officials were involved in the shooting but uninjured, police said.

The incident occurred near Madeore Street and Pellicer Road.

There is no threat to the general public. This is an ongoing investigation.