MOBILE, Ala. — Officer Sean Tuder, shot and killed serving a warrant in Mobile, AL, Sunday, had a hand in two high-profile cases while on the force with the Palatka Police Department.

RELATED: Alabama police officer from Jacksonville ambushed, killed in shooting

Tuder was first on the scene when a Florida Highway Patrol officer was shot in the face in Palatka in December of 2013, according to Palatka Police Chief Jason Shaw.

FHP officer Andrew Litzell shot and killed a suspect near downtown Palatka, but was shot in the process. Tuder was first on the scene to render aid and Litzell survived, Shaw said.

RELATED: FHP officer shot in face during traffic stop in Palatka

Then in February of 2015, Tuder shot a teen who pointed a shotgun at him, according to then-interim Palatka police chief James Griffith.

The teen survived and was later arrested.

News of his death spread quickly through Palatka where he worked and Clay County where he used to live.

“To know him and to get the opportunity to meet him was special and I’ll never forget him,” said Zach Cox, Tuder's friend and a sergeant with the Clay County Sheriff’s department.

Tuder is the fifth officer killed in the line of duty in the United States this year.

“For those that are not in the line of work, it’s hard to kind of put in words,” Cox said. “Once you get in this line of work and you kind of understand and get full circle what it means to wear the uniform and wear the badge it puts a whole new perspective on things.”

Before joining the Palatka police department, Tuder attended Fleming Island High School.