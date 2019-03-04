JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened on Jacksonville's Westside on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. when the officer, on routine patrol, was driving Westbound on Wilson Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound from the Little Caesar's shopping center, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital in a neck brace and the other driver had no visible injuries, police said.

The driver is cooperating with police. JSO said there is no indication that the driver was distracted at the time of the crash.