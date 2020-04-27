An off-duty Neptune Beach police commander was in the right place at the right time which led to the rescue of three people near the Mayport Jetties over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, CDR. Michael Key said the panicked sound of a captain yelling over the radio “mayday, mayday, we’re taking on water fast” will replay over and over in his mind.

"Today, as we were off the Mayport Jetties, we heard just that sound crack over the radio...quickly followed by a weak signal from the U.S. Coast Guard with broken coordinates of the vessel in distress," Key said. "As we arrived, the sight of 3 mariners floating in the water is something I will not soon forget. We were able to pull them aboard and bring them back in."

Key says the vessel was totally capsized, with the bow of the boat barely sticking up above the water. He says the people on board had been in the water for 15-minutes with lifejackets but were already in physical distress.

He says the thought of the two missing firemen from several months back hasn’t left his mind and this is yet another example of how things can go bad very quickly on the water.

"I personally have invested heavily in safety gear and I’d like this post to serve as a reminder for you to do the same," he writes.

Key warns others to always check your safety gear to not go into that sea without it.

"Have a working VHS radio, have a float plan and a quick reactionary plan," he says. "Put lifejacket on, activate emergency electronics, call for help and drop anchor if you can. The missing fireman had a drift search pattern... if you have the ability to stay in one place rescuers are going to be able to come there more quickly."

He says by the time his boat arrived on the scene, there was already a debris field stretching150-200 yards long behind the capsized boat drifting further out.

"Thankfully, in this case, they were able to hail the distress before their boat capsized...with a strong offshore wind blowing them out to sea," he writes. "It could have easily ended much differently for them."

