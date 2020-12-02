CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Clay County firefighter is being hailed a hero after rescuing a baby suffering from a seizure.

Lieutenant Mark McMillan was recognized Tuesday night by the Clay County Commission for his heroic efforts. He also reunited with the baby's family who got a chance to publicly thank him.

On Superbowl Sunday, William Permenter, his wife, Sarah Ackman, and their 1-year-old son, Brantley, were headed home. During the drive, Brantley suddenly stopped breathing. It was a terrifying moment William Permenter said he'll never forget.

"I pulled over at first and she was trying to get him out of the car seat, I really didn't know what to do," Permenter said. "She was trying to pat his back to get the cracker out. I was trying to dial 911, but I was so focused on him I dropped the phone."

Both parents said they feared the worst.

"It feels like you're about to lose everything and it's not fun," Permenter said.

McMillan pulled over after seeing both parents in distress on the side of the road.

The parents thought Brantley was choking, however McMillan determined the baby was actually suffering from a common type of seizure.



"I lifted his eyelids and I could see where his eyes were flipping and kind of going up and his arms were having involuntary movement," McMillan said. "That was what keyed me in, knowing it was a febrile seizure."

He was able to calm the parents down and keep little Brantley safe until paramedics arrived.



"You helped save Brantley even though he was already breathing by the time you got there, but you definitely called the right the shots," Ackman said.



Both parents said their faith in humanity has been restored.











