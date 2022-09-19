Report: Ocala woman stabbed two people, then went shopping, angry at being told to leave home she shared with victims

Christina Adams, 30, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and evidence tampering, telling deputies she has undiagnosed dissociative identity disorder.

MARION COUNTY, Fla — Around 8:00 a.m. Friday deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in Ocala where two people had been stabbed, according to a MCSO arrest report.

One of the victims told deputies that Christina Adams, 31, stabbed both victims then fled, the report said.

Some time later, deputies found Adams driving a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe not far from the incident location. Adams was detained and interviewed by detectives where she initially denied any involvement, the report said. She later told detectives she was angry over being asked to leave the home she shared with the victims.

According to the report, Adams stated she got a large knife and attacked both victims, stabbing them multiple times.

Adams said after she believed the victims were dead, she tried to destroy evidence and then left the location, according to the report. Adams told detectives that after the attack, she changed her clothes and went shopping at Publix. On her way back from shopping, deputies saw her heading back toward the incident location.

Adams told deputies she is a "sociopath" and has "undiagnosed dissociative identity disorder," according to the report. Adams described a history of physical abuse and family problems. Adams said roughly two months ago, the first victim told her she was "going to have to move out of the residence because another sibling was moving into her studio apartment.”

According to the report, Adams said she approached the first victim from behind using a "taser pen" to "shock" him. When he turned towards her she stabbed him with the knife. The second victim came in the room after hearing the commotion and Adams stabbed them in the center of the chest.

Adams said she remembered stabbing the first victim at least three times, the report said. Thinking the victims were dead, Adams told deputies she didn't make any effort to get them medical attention. Instead she put the clothes she was wearing in the washing machine, adding extra soap and put the knife into a bucket with bleach and water to wash it, the report continued. Adams said she put the knife in a plastic bag, put it in her car and put the "taser pen" in her apartment.

According to the report, Adams was living in a converted studio apartment just off the main residence she shared with the victims.

Ultimately, Adams confessed to investigators that she had been told to move out and formulated the plan to kill the victims after that, the report continued. In the obtained 911 call, the first victim told dispatchers he'd been attacked by "Christina with a knife," and that he was "fading fast."

The first victim was in critical condition due to blood loss as a result of punctures to the heart and multiple stab wounds, at the time of the report. The second victim was in critical condition following surgery.

Adams has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and tampering with evidence. She is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.