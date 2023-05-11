Ocala deputies looking for 3 children, mother out of concern for their wellbeing

Deputies say Demelia Gates a fourth child at an Ocala motel and never returned. That child is in DCF custody.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three children last seen at the Rodeway Inn on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.

Deputies say they received a 'Take into Custody Order' obtained by the Department of Children and Families for 14-year-old Lashawd Janvier, 13-year-old Loveson Janvier, and 9-year-old Danylah Janvier.

MCSO says there is concern for their wellbeing and their mother, 34-year-old Demelia Gates, will not cooperate with DCF and produce the children so they can be seen.

The children were last seen on May 11, 2023.

Deputies say Gates also another child at the motel and never returned, that child is now in DCF custody. She also has a warrant for unlawful desertion of a child.