Local News

Lockdown at Oakleaf High School lifted, police say

The student accused of having a firearm is in custody but the school remains locked down as police investigate.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Update: 

As of 2:13 p.m., the lockdown has been lifted. 

Oakleaf High School in Orange Park was on lockdown Wednesday after a student told police they saw another student with a firearm.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the student accused of bringing a firearm to school is detained.

Principal Matthew Boyack said a "code red" lockdown began at 12:30 p.m. 

Police and school officials are investigating at this time. The lockdown could effect school dismissal times, Boyack said.

