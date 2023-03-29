Lockdown at Oakleaf High School lifted, police say

The student accused of having a firearm is in custody but the school remains locked down as police investigate.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

As of 2:13 p.m., the lockdown has been lifted.

Oakleaf High School in Orange Park was on lockdown Wednesday after a student told police they saw another student with a firearm.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the student accused of bringing a firearm to school is detained.

Principal Matthew Boyack said a "code red" lockdown began at 12:30 p.m.