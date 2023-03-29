Lockdown at Oakleaf High School lifted, police say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Update:
As of 2:13 p.m., the lockdown has been lifted.
Oakleaf High School in Orange Park was on lockdown Wednesday after a student told police they saw another student with a firearm.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the student accused of bringing a firearm to school is detained.
Principal Matthew Boyack said a "code red" lockdown began at 12:30 p.m.
Police and school officials are investigating at this time. The lockdown could effect school dismissal times, Boyack said.