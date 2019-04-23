FOLKSTON, Ga. — First Coast News received several calls and Facebook messages regarding after numerous fights broke out at the D. Ray James correctional institution in Folkston, Georgia Monday night.

The prison is operated by a private corporation, the Geo Group, who released this statement:

“Tonight, 4/22/19 at approx.. 8:05 pm, the D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Folkston, Georgia conducted an institution recall due to a large group of inmates being involved in an altercation.

Initial information points to two geographic inmate groups becoming involved in numerous physical altercations with each other. The disturbance has been contained and all areas of the institution remain secure. All staff and inmates have been accounted for. There was no threat to public safety and the community.”

Our FCN investigative staff on scene tells us that several ambulances left the prison early on Tuesday morning. We're still gathering information.

We spoke to the public information officer for the prison who told us the institution is secure and that there is no threat to the outside public.