Jacksonville nuisance and abatement board set to decide fate of controversial Northside hotel

Police have been called to The Home 1 Great Stay Hotel, formerly known as the Gold Rush Inn, 95 times between January 1 to April 16.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been called to a hotel on Jacksonville's Northside 95 times since the start of the year.

The reason? Drug investigations, assault and even a dead person.

The city's nuisance and abatement board will soon decide whether to keep the doors open at the Home 1 Great Stay Hotel, formerly known as the Gold Rush Inn, or shut it down.

Several neighbors want to see the hotel close.

"It's like your front door, if your front door looks like a mess who wants to come inside?" Golden said.

The hotel has been Harts Road's mess for quite some time.

"It hasn't been too kind to the residents in this community over the years lots of violence, drug activity things of that nature," Golden said. " I know currently it's under new ownership, but we as residents don't care to have this hotel no longer."

District councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr. called for the hotel to go before the board after a dead body was found in the hotel last month.

"We expressed our concerns of lots and lots of people in the community in regard to this hotel for years so just to be at this point of I would consider a soft shoe reckoning of some sort," Golden said.

The nuisance and abatement board meeting is at 1 p.m. at City Hall in mezzanine exam room 3.