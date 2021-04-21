NTSB releases report on 2019 Miami Air plane crash at NAS Jax

The report cites weather, among other factors, as causes for the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On May 3, 2019, a Miami Air Boeing 737 was attempting to land at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The jet overshot the runway and eventually settled in a shallow part of the St. Johns River.

There were seven crew members and 136 passengers on board the plane at the time of the crash. Of that, 21 people received minor injuries and three pets were trapped inside the plane's cargo hold.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released its full report on the crash. The report cites weather as a big factor but cited other factors as well.