NTSB releases report on 2019 Miami Air plane crash at NAS Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On May 3, 2019, a Miami Air Boeing 737 was attempting to land at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The jet overshot the runway and eventually settled in a shallow part of the St. Johns River.
There were seven crew members and 136 passengers on board the plane at the time of the crash. Of that, 21 people received minor injuries and three pets were trapped inside the plane's cargo hold.
On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released its full report on the crash. The report cites weather as a big factor but cited other factors as well.
At the time of the crash, there was heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind at about 8 knots, or around 9 mph. Wind gusts reached as high as 16 knots, or about 18 mph, according to the report. These factors also caused low visibility of about three miles.
you can read full report by tapping this link.