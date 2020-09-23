Now Hiring: Where you can find work on the First Coast

A job fair is happening this Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Riverfront Doubletree Hotel in Downtown Jacksonville. You must register to attend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Payroll Specialist.

According to the job notice, the position requires preparing payroll and creating payroll checks. It pays around $30,000 a year. Oct. 1 is the deadline to apply.

If you're looking for part-time work, Ace Hardware on San Jose Boulevard has an opening on the night stock crew. The job listing says you'll work all night Sunday and Wednesday. You must have reliable transportation and be able to stand for six to eight hours.

Brightway Insurance is hosting a virtual career fair next Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m., on Zoom. The company has openings for entry-level and management for roles in customer service, accounting, information technology, research and training. Attendees will get an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the webinar. You must register to attend.