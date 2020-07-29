Now Hiring: 'Warriors to Work' program helps wounded veterans find jobs

The "Warriors to Work" program helps post-9/11 wounded veterans and their family members land employment year-round.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Wounded Warrior Project, based in Jacksonville, is helping veterans find jobs. The organization's "Warriors to Work" program helps wounded veterans seeking civilian employment for the first time and those who are facing unemployment.

"There's hope out there. Even though you see a lot of jobs being lost, there's a lot of good things happening and we love to be able to help," Kevin Rasch said.

Rasch is with the Wounded Warrior Project's career counseling program.

"We placed more than 500 warriors since this pandemic started nationwide," Rasch explained.

More than 500 veterans back in the workforce, despite this tough economic climate.

"Bringing money back in, putting food on the table, and just been able to support their families," Rasch said.

The "Warriors to Work" program helps post-9/11 warriors and their family members land employment year-round. Right now, Wounded Warrior Project is doing things virtually, teaming up with companies that are still hiring like Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook.

Career counselors work one-on-one with wounded veterans making sure they have the right resources to land their dream job.

"They help prepare them for interviews. They help them with jobs. They help them with their goal setting. They help them get a resume, a lot of time they've never had a resume," Rasch added.

Here is contact info for warriors and their families interested in reaching out to WWP: