Now Hiring: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hiring for more than 30 positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you an engineer looking for a new job? The Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking to fill more than 30 positions and plans to do the hiring by the end of March.

"These would be mid-level, mid-career engineers that have experience working on water control and water resources projects. The ideal candidates would be professionally registered. Another plus would be if they have experience working with multidisciplinary teams of engineers," Lead Civil Engineer Crystal Markley said.

Starting salaries range from $75,000 to $100,000 depending on experience. Open positions are available for geotechnical, cost, structural, and site-designer civil engineers. Interviews will take place on March 23 and 24.

If you would like to apply, send your resume to HRJAX@usace.army.mil and label SAJ_EngineerRecruitment.

The Clyde E. Lassen State Veterans Nursing Home in St. Augustine is hiring RNs, LPNs, and CNAs. A job fair is happening Wednesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.