Now Hiring: Sheet Metal Workers needed, paid training provided

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida Sheet Metal Workers Local #435 are taking applications for their four-year apprenticeship program. You don't have to pay for tuition and you get paid while doing on-the-job training.

"In those four years, each year, the apprentice is receiving 168 hours of related classroom instruction and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training," Training Coordinator Ruben Velasquez said.

What does a sheet metal worker do? They transform flat sheets of metal into any size or shape using a blueprint or by verbal instruction.

If you're accepted into the program, you'll start off at $16.64 an hour. By the fourth year, you can make up to $21.39 an hour. Of course, the earning potential is even more after you complete the apprenticeship.

"It's not just a job. It's a career. It's a stepping stone to start your career in the sheet metal industry. Once you're done with our program, If you don't decide to stay here locally, you can travel anywhere across the country and the skill set you learned here will cross over to wherever you decide to go," Velasquez added.

The deadline to apply is May 24. You must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED. The program is also open to veterans.