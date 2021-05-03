x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Now Hiring: Pilot & Flying J travel centers, Bearded Pig BBQ

The Bearded Pig BBQ is opening up a new location in Jacksonville Beach. Right now, they're hiring "front of house" workers and line cooks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pilot and Flying J travel center locations in Florida and Georgia are looking for some good employees.  The company plans to hire about 250 people in the Southeast. Open jobs include full-time and part-time hourly positions in fast food, cashier, deli, and facility maintenance.  

Benefits include weekly pay, paid time off, and free meals during shifts for hourly store team members.

Credit: Bearded Pig BBQ

The Bearded Pig BBQ is opening up a new location in Jacksonville Beach. Right now, they're hiring "front of house" workers and line cooks.  Training starts in less than two weeks. New employees are eligible for a $250 signing bonus. You can apply in person Monday through Sunday at 1700 3rd St. South from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Credit: THE PLAYERS

A military job fair is happening Saturday, March 6 at THE PLAYERS. More than 20 employers will be at The Grove near THE PLAYERS Welcome Experience from 10am - 1pm. 

This job fair is open to all veterans, active-duty members, retirees, spouses, and reservists. Bring your resume!

Related Articles