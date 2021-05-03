Now Hiring: Pilot & Flying J travel centers, Bearded Pig BBQ

The Bearded Pig BBQ is opening up a new location in Jacksonville Beach. Right now, they're hiring "front of house" workers and line cooks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pilot and Flying J travel center locations in Florida and Georgia are looking for some good employees. The company plans to hire about 250 people in the Southeast. Open jobs include full-time and part-time hourly positions in fast food, cashier, deli, and facility maintenance.

Benefits include weekly pay, paid time off, and free meals during shifts for hourly store team members.

The Bearded Pig BBQ is opening up a new location in Jacksonville Beach. Right now, they're hiring "front of house" workers and line cooks. Training starts in less than two weeks. New employees are eligible for a $250 signing bonus. You can apply in person Monday through Sunday at 1700 3rd St. South from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A military job fair is happening Saturday, March 6 at THE PLAYERS. More than 20 employers will be at The Grove near THE PLAYERS Welcome Experience from 10am - 1pm.