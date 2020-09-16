Now Hiring: Local insurance company hiring 30 customer service representatives

Brightway is hiring Customer Service Representatives to start in its new hire training classes slated for October and November.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville-based Brightway Insurance has openings for its Customer Service Representative role, which takes inbound calls from customers and agents.

“If you have a background in customer service, insurance, retail, sales or a related customer-facing field, we encourage you to apply online,” said Brightway’s Senior Director of Human Resources, Linda Hill. “We specifically want people who have great communication and interpersonal skills.”

Brightway is currently hiring to fill the next two classes scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 14, and Monday, Nov. 9.

Candidates who want to be considered for the October class should submit their applications this week.

According to representatives for the insurance company, employees enjoy a competitive salary, paid time off and benefits, including medical, dental, life and disability insurance. They also enjoy a 401(k) plan with a market-leading 4% match with no vesting period, according to representatives. Employees are eligible for bonuses and a unique tuition reimbursement program.