Now Hiring: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp holding job fairs March 13, 16

Ticket takers, ticket sellers, bat boys, and fan experience representatives are just some of the jobs available.
Credit: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are holding job fairs for game day positions. Ticket takers, ticket sellers, bat boys, and fan experience representatives are just some of the jobs available. 

The first job fair is happening Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. If you can't make that one, there's another job fair Tuesday, March 16, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. You only need to attend one. Remember, bring a resume and dress appropriately. 

