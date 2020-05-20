Now Hiring: Jack Hanania Chevrolet, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Bread and Board

Here's a list of a few companies that are currently hiring and what jobs are available on the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jack Hanania Chevrolet in St. Augustine just posted this job. The automotive dealership is currently looking for product specialist trainees. No experience is required, but sales experience is a plus. According to the job posting, you can earn anywhere from $45,000 to more than $100,000 a year. Paid training is included. You must be able to maintain professional business attire and appearance. Walk-in applicants are welcome.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority is looking for a Ticket Revenue Cashier. This job involves receiving cash, making change, and providing bus route information. You must have a high school diploma or GED and a minimum of two years working in a customer service environment. You can apply on the company's website if you're interested.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a fingerprint technician trainee. According to the job posting, you can earn nearly $3,000 a month. This job involves taking, classifying, comparing and identifying fingerprints. There are some requirements listed for this job, including getting a license for this type of work. You can find more information on JSO's website.

The Bread and Board in Riverside is looking for "Front of House" employees. You'll greet customers, take orders, and run food to tables. According to the job posting, this job pays between $9 and $11 an hour. The only qualifications listed are an outgoing personality, good communication skills, and a friendly and positive attitude.

Brightway Insurance will host two virtual job fairs to share information about open roles, benefits and the company’s culture and work environment. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the webinar. Job candidates should visit Brightway.com to learn more about career opportunities with the company.

Who: Anyone interested in starting a career with Brightway should attend.

When: Thursday, May 21, at noon and 5 p.m. (ET)

How: The career fair will be held via Zoom webinar.

Once registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to log in and dial in to the webinar.