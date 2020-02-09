Now Hiring: Have you considered a career in real estate?

A local real estate team is helping people who have lost work or been laid off due to the pandemic start a new career.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you think you have what it takes to help someone find their dream home?

A local real estate team is helping people who have lost work or been laid off due to the pandemic start a new career.

"We currently have 57 people going through the program and seven that have already graduated," DJ DellaSala said.

DJ and Lindsey DellaSala are helping people get their real estate licenses. They say the program doesn't cost you a dime. It just requires time and commitment. It's an idea DellaSala says developed after he noticed people losing their jobs during the pandemic.

"We decided then that we would launch a program that we would pay for people to get licensed," DellaSala added.

One of those people, Joseph Cassata who was working in the car business, decided it was time to make a career change. It's a business he had been involved in for most of his life.

"I sold them, I washed them, I managed sales teams — everything at some point in time," Joseph Cassata explained.

Now, he says he is doing well as a real estate broker and general manager.

"It is a difficult job in that it takes a lot of effort and work, but I think anyone could really do it. It's my honest opinion," Cassata said.

To get a real estate license, you have to apply through the state, get approved, fingerprinted and go through a 63-hour course. The DJ and Lindsey Team say they will help you every step of the way.

"There's not too many jobs where you can make that type of income, where you can be trained and state certified in 63 hours," Cassata added.

If you're still on the fence about becoming a real estate agent, DellaSala offers this advice.

"I would really ask yourself 'Do I have a service mindset to help as many people as possible make their dreams become a reality in getting a home.' If that's the answer, this might be an awesome career path for you," DellaSala said.