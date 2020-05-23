Now Hiring: Correctional Officers, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Sawgrass Pet Resort

ABC Fine Wine and Spirits is looking for people to fill 17 positions open at 10 stores on the First Coast.

Every Tuesday and Friday night, First Coast News is on your side, highlighting companies that are looking for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New River Correctional Institution in Raiford is currently hiring correctional officers. No prior experience is necessary and all training is provided. You'll be responsible for the supervision, care and custody of inmates. The jobs pays about $33,500. The Florida Department of Corrections is the third largest state prison system in the country. You can contact Meredith Cox at (904) 368-1445 or email meredith.cox@fdc.myflorida.com

"The positions are mostly retail associate positions, so selling on the floor and working in our stores as a retail associate," Linda Muldoon said.

ABC Spokesperson Linda Muldoon says they're also looking to fill leadership and wine consultant positions.

"It would help to have retail experience, but in our entry-level positions, especially which some of these are, we don't require experience," she said. "You also don't have to have wine and spirit experience to serve in our retail stores. We have a great training program on the wine and spirit industry."