Now Hiring: Can you catch an alligator?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How good are you at catching alligators?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now accepting applications for contracted nuisance alligator trappers in St. Johns County.

You must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations and possess a valid, working email address. Applications are due by Monday, May 24. For more information and qualifications, click here.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking for state-certified corrections deputies. The job requires providing care, custody, and control for all incarcerated inmates. Salary starts at $43,000. According to the job description, there is an opportunity for a promotion or tuition assistance after successfully completing one-year probation.

UPS is hiring around 100 employees in the Jacksonville area. According to UPS, these are permanent, part-time package handling jobs that can lead to a career.