Now Hiring: Can you catch an alligator?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How good are you at catching alligators?
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now accepting applications for contracted nuisance alligator trappers in St. Johns County.
You must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations and possess a valid, working email address. Applications are due by Monday, May 24. For more information and qualifications, click here.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking for state-certified corrections deputies. The job requires providing care, custody, and control for all incarcerated inmates. Salary starts at $43,000. According to the job description, there is an opportunity for a promotion or tuition assistance after successfully completing one-year probation.
UPS is hiring around 100 employees in the Jacksonville area. According to UPS, these are permanent, part-time package handling jobs that can lead to a career.
These jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, including healthcare (after a short waiting period), retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program. Hourly starting pay is up to $17.00 depending on location, shift and position, and includes annual raises. Click here to apply.