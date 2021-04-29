Now Hiring: Brightway Insurance hosting virtual career fair in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brightway Insurance wants you to join the team.
The growing company has openings for entry-level and management roles in Customer Service, Accounting, Information Technology, Agency Support, Underwriting and Sales. The Jacksonville-based company will host a virtual career fair on Thursday, May 6 at noon.
"The role that we routinely hire for and have the most openings for is our customer service representative role. We have a new hire class where we actually provide paid training for new service representatives every month," said Courtney Heidelberg, Brightway Insurance spokesperson.
Brightway employees can expect a competitive salary, paid time off, and benefits, including Medical, Dental, Life, and Disability insurance and a 401(k) plan with a market-leading 4% match with no vesting period. They get 14 paid days off, along with seven paid holidays in year one.
Employees also are eligible for bonuses and a tuition assistance program that can help pay for tuition regardless of the type of coursework the employee pursues.
If you would like to apply or attend the virtual career fair, click here.