Now Hiring: Brightway Insurance hosting virtual career fair in May

The company has openings for entry level and management roles with its corporate office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brightway Insurance wants you to join the team.

The growing company has openings for entry-level and management roles in Customer Service, Accounting, Information Technology, Agency Support, Underwriting and Sales. The Jacksonville-based company will host a virtual career fair on Thursday, May 6 at noon.

"The role that we routinely hire for and have the most openings for is our customer service representative role. We have a new hire class where we actually provide paid training for new service representatives every month," said Courtney Heidelberg, Brightway Insurance spokesperson.

Brightway employees can expect a competitive salary, paid time off, and benefits, including Medical, Dental, Life, and Disability insurance and a 401(k) plan with a market-leading 4% match with no vesting period. They get 14 paid days off, along with seven paid holidays in year one.

Employees also are eligible for bonuses and a tuition assistance program that can help pay for tuition regardless of the type of coursework the employee pursues.