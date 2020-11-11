A/C Designs hiring for a number of positions

Available positions include: Maintenance Technician, Service Technician, Service Helper, AOR Installer, New Construction Installer, New Construction Helper.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A/C Designs is looking for experienced, dependable and personable HVAC professionals to join their team. If you don't have a lot of experience in the HVAC industry, company leaders say they are willing to provide training.

"Our company really looks for people with a strong work ethic, positive attitudes, that have career goals," Riley Tennant with A/C Designs said. "A good driving record is very important with us. Mechanically inclined men and women who really want to strive and work and build a career."

A/C Designs offer competitive wages and benefits commensurate with experience and position.

Paid time off

Paid holidays

Company-paid health insurance

Matching 401K

Training opportunities

And more.

Positions A/C Designs is currently hiring for:

Maintenance Technician, Service Technician, Service Helper, AOR Installer, New Construction Installer, New Construction Helper.