A/C Designs hiring for a number of positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A/C Designs is looking for experienced, dependable and personable HVAC professionals to join their team. If you don't have a lot of experience in the HVAC industry, company leaders say they are willing to provide training. 

"Our company really looks for people with a strong work ethic, positive attitudes, that have career goals," Riley Tennant with A/C Designs said. "A good driving record is very important with us. Mechanically inclined men and women who really want to strive and work and build a career."  

A/C Designs offer competitive wages and benefits commensurate with experience and position.

  • Paid time off
  • Paid holidays
  • Company-paid health insurance
  • Matching 401K
  • Training opportunities
  • And more.

Positions A/C Designs is currently hiring for: 

Maintenance Technician, Service Technician, Service Helper, AOR Installer, New Construction Installer, New Construction Helper.

If you would like to apply, click here

