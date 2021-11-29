Driver in deadly Nov. 26 crash had BAC of .270, arrest report says

Corbin Chase Wagner, 25, was killed in the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man charged in Friday's deadly wrong-way crash had more than triple the legal limit of alcohol in his system, according to an arrest report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Orlando Gonzales Beato, 42, was charged with D.U.I manslaughter as a result of crash on I-295 near Baymeadows Drive, police say.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the arrest report says his blood-alcohol concentration of .270.

Officials say Corbin Chase Wagner, 25, was killed in the crash.

First responders reportedly told police that Beato appeared to be impaired as they were taking him to the hospital. Among the signs identified was the smell of alcohol in Beato's breath, bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Witnesses also told first responders the Beato was driving eratically, according to the report.

The report says Beato, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, had to be taken into the operating room due to internal bleeding.