Northside Coalition protests, canvasses to push for renaming of Robert E. Lee High School

The coalition, and several local and national groups, believe it shouldn't be named after a Confederate leader. They put signs into the ground and rallied to bring what they call a revolution to Jacksonville.



“We are here first and foremost for the welfare and best interest of students. We are here to make a difference. We’re going to touch hundreds of households today," said Ben Frazier, president and founder of the Northside Coalition.



Nubian Roberts was one of the people who canvassed homes in Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods to educate people they're eligible to vote to change the name of the high school beginning April 26.



“I really feel as a Black woman we are still celebrating slavery," Roberts said.