Northside Coalition protests, canvasses to push for renaming of Robert E. Lee High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, a civil rights organization, canvassed, sign waved, and protested Saturday to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School.
The coalition, and several local and national groups, believe it shouldn't be named after a Confederate leader. They put signs into the ground and rallied to bring what they call a revolution to Jacksonville.
“We are here first and foremost for the welfare and best interest of students. We are here to make a difference. We’re going to touch hundreds of households today," said Ben Frazier, president and founder of the Northside Coalition.
Nubian Roberts was one of the people who canvassed homes in Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods to educate people they're eligible to vote to change the name of the high school beginning April 26.
“I really feel as a Black woman we are still celebrating slavery," Roberts said.
Frazier says about 2,000 students go to Robert E. Lee High School, and around 70% of them are Black.
“It’s time for the City of Jacksonville to march into the sunlight of a brand-new day. It’s time for the dark cloud of prejudice to fade away," Frazier said.
Nine public schools in all are being considered for new names.
The school board confirmed Friday it will consider the renaming process at its June 1st meeting.