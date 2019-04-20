At the Discount Coin and Laundry, members of the Young Adult movement helped others by giving away a free load of laundry.

Many volunteers were helping out people like Georgia James.

"I think it's real nice they come out here and help others in need."

Those services were provided by Claude Cheatham and the Young Adult movement at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church

They not only helped fulfill a need for clean clothes and gas in people's cars, but they wanted to encourage people to bring Jesus back into their hearts ahead of Easter Sunday.

"There are people that are hungry, there are people with dirty clothes, people in need, so I believe Easter is not only about the resurrection of Jesus Christ but about the resurrection of people,” Cheatham said.

The church also gave away $20 worth of gasoline to people at the Raceway along Lem Turner Road between 12 pm and 1 pm.