UNF’s Northeast Florida Center for Community Initiatives seeks public input on local rental housing market

This community based research project aims to collect and analyze data on the state of the rental housing market and the conditions for renters in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida’s Northeast Florida Center for Community Initiatives is looking for community involvement in the Jax Rental Housing Project.

This community based research project will collect and analyze data on the state of the rental housing market and the conditions for renters in Jacksonville and Duval County as well as study and advocate for housing policies that have been successfully implemented in other communities to address critical issues.

The project welcomes and encourages input from community members on their experiences with rental housing and landlords, and ideas on how to improve conditions for renters.

UNF students, faculty, and members of the community will work together in preparing reports to expand public awareness and shape public policy.