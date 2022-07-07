North Texas woman attacked by shark in Florida Keys

The victim was out on a pontoon boat with her husband and their two children when she dove into the water. Her husband said he saw nothing but blood in the water.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A North Texas woman is recovering after she was bitten on her leg by a shark while diving in the Florida Keys last week, officials say.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported that the incident happened on Wednesday, June 29, east of Sawyer Key at around 8 p.m.

In its report, the department said the victim, Lindsay Bruns of Flower Mound, Texas, was out on a pontoon boat with her husband, Luke, and their two daughters at the time of the incident. According to the report, the family had stopped to dive in about 10 feet of water.

The department said Bruns had jumped into the water when her husband reported hearing a "huge splash" and then "lots of splashing and water coming over into the vessel."

Bruns' husband said he saw "nothing but blood in the water," the report stated. According to the department, he heard Bruns screaming for help and that he jumped into the water to help get her back onto the boat.

Bruns had a wound on her right leg consistent with a shark attack, according to the department.

Her husband stated he used a rope as a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding while calling for medical assistance. He was asked to bring the boat to a restaurant on the Summerland Key.

Two officers with the FWC responded and helped Luke Bruns park before boarding the pontoon boat.

"She had a half-circle wound on her right leg. It extended from the top of her hip to just above her knee," the officer writing the report said.

Emergency services arrived and transported Bruns to a hospital in Miami by helicopter.

Luke Bruns spoke to ABC affiliate WPLG about the incident and how their daughters witnessed the attack.

"They were bawling. They were screaming, they saw it all. It was very traumatic," Luke Bruns said. "Once we got on the boat going, I told them 'girls, you need to pray for momma.'"

Luke Bruns said his wife is expected to make a full recovery.

"It's a miracle. It's crazy that things like that happen," Luke Bruns said. "It really puts things into perspective for you."