North Port police, FBI currently searching for missing person of interest Brian Laundrie

After the disappearance of Gabby Petito, her 22-year-old fiance Laundrie is a person of interest after coming home from a cross-country road trip without her.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The North Port Police tweeted that they are currently conducting a search of the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, who has gone missing, too.

The FBI and agency partners are also on-site, according to officials.

After the disappearance of Gabby Petito, her 22-year-old fiance Laundrie is a person of interest after coming home from a cross-country road trip without her.

His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week.

The Reserve has more than 80 miles of hiking trails, according to Visit Sarasota.

The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available. pic.twitter.com/I5x7DvQ3Jt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

10 Tampa Bay's Malique Rankin is also currently at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, another area near the reserve where North Port police are searching.

They have been reported to be actively searching for Laundrie in this area due to him frequently traveling to the park for hikes.

The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County are also on-site.

We are at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

North Port police are here, they tell us actively searching for Brian Laundrie. They say he frequented this park for hikes. Sarasota PD, Sarasota County also here. pic.twitter.com/sXnYx5xMgp — Malique Rankin WTSP (@MaliqueRankin) September 18, 2021