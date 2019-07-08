A woman died Tuesday night in a mobile home fire in North Jacksonville after running back into the home to save her dogs, according to family members.

Family members told First Coast News that Cathy Griffis had initially escaped the fire in the 16200 block of Blyler Road, but ran back into the blaze when she realized her two dogs were still inside.

Griffis and the two dogs did not survive.

"We went outside and ... underneath my daughter's bedroom was engulfed in fire," her ex-husband said. "The dogs didn't come out with my daughter's mother ... We hollered at her not to go back in, but she loved them damn dogs so much that she went back to get the dogs and she didn't come back out."

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted the fire was under control just after 7 p.m.

By 8:30 p.m., fire rescue confirmed that there was one fatality, though law enforcement has yet to identify the victim.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been disclosed.