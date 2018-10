A 500-acre solar farm in North Jacksonville will officially be online in mid-2019, according to JEA.

The facility is located off Lem Turner Road near Newcomb Road and will produce about 5 million watts of power, JEA says.

The farm will help power between 4,000 to 5,000 homes.

The plans were filed with the St. Johns River Water Management District.

