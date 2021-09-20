North Jacksonville church destroyed in fire

Firefighters responded to St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church of Jacksonville on Bernard Road around 2:00 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A North Jacksonville church is destroyed following a fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church of Jacksonville on Bernard Road around 2:00 a.m. and had the fire under control within about an hour, states Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says no one was hurt and no one was inside the church. When First Coast News asked if the fire was being deemed “suspicious,” JFRD answered that the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.