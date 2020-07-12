North Florida School of Special Education Students hosts 'Holiday at the Farm'

Hazelip says this event helps students get employed, giving them a smooth transition into society.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Holiday on the Farm is an event honoring the students who graduated from the North Florida School of Special Education.

"It's kind of a holiday, festive time for us to just celebrate our students and their accomplishments," said Sally Hazelip, head of the school.

Hazelip says these microenterprises help students get employed, giving them a smooth transition into society.

"They’re learning a lot of life skills, as well as the vocational skills, and we really want to prepare them as they get to move in their next phase of their life," said Hazelip.

The school has almost 200 students ages from 6 to 22. The students range from mild to modern intellectual differences.