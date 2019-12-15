The St. Johns County School District confirmed that at least one student has a case of norovirus and that it's unclear if that virus caused dozens of reported illnesses at Creekside High School last week.

Last Friday, 75 percent of Creekside students stayed home from school after hundreds of students and several staff members reported having symptoms of a virus.

They aren't alone. Schools across the country are also experiencing the same problems.

An elementary school in Seattle closed down on Friday due to an outbreak among students and teachers. School officials believe the cause was norovirus.

In Colorado back in October, the Mesa County Schools District shut down 46 schools after what appeared to be two separate viruses wreaking havoc on both students and staff members. The district believes the norovirus was at least partly at fault for those illnesses and to be the cause behind 400 cadets who reportedly fell ill at the nearby Air Force Academy.

The District wrote, in part: "We are taking this highly unusual action because this virus is extremely contagious... The combination of the two has created an unprecedented spread of illness."

Back in Saint Johns County, the district says they used a machine in the building that utilizes chlorinated-based disinfectant last weekend, which is designed to kill a number of viruses, such as the norovirus, flu and forms of hepatitis.

Norovirus outbreaks are known to happen during winter months.