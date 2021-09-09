Nonprofits partner to help revitalize Jacksonville's Eastside community

This Saturday LISC Jacksonville and Lift JAX are launching and funding a program called Project Boots.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, two nonprofits are coming together to redevelop homes for essential workers on Jacksonville's Eastside community.

“There’s a rich heritage out here and in my mind there’s a sense of community that doesn’t exist everywhere else," said Dr. Rudy Jamison, faculty at University of Florida.

Jamison is a staff member at the University of North Florida and was raised on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

Jamison was one of the five people who were a part of the first phase of Project Boots, and he believes this program is for a great cause.

“This opportunity gives people an access to moving back out east and having a lifestyle they currently live," said Jamison.

Dr. Irvin Cohen, executive director of LISC Jacksonville, says the initiative will provide down payment assistance and homeownership training to the five participants over the course of 12 months.

After the completion of the program, the participants will then be able to purchase and build a new home on existing vacant lots in the area.

“You get a chance to see a doctor, you get a chance to see a pharmacist, you get a chance to see professional people that live right on your block so your aspirations could be a lot wider than what they currently are," Dr. Irvin Cohen, executive director LISC Jacksonville.

Bruce Moye, another participant of Project Boots and local entrepreneur, says to be a part of the program is an overwhelming experience.

“It is one of my sacrifices to come back and rebuild what I grew up in, like Dr. Jamison says so much rich history came out of this neighborhood," said Moye.