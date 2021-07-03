Non-profit youth boxing club back in the ring after former building condemned last December

Almost two dozen kids and young adults ages four to 26 are in the program and do work in the community.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A southeast Georgia non-profit organization is off the ropes and back in the ring after not having a place to call home for three months.

First Coast News first told you the story of World Class Boxing back in December.

St. Marys inspectors condemned the rented building the club used. The Camden County Public Service Authority director admitted he reached out to inspectors because he felt the dilapidated building was a threat to public safety.

The non-profit's leaders say both sides met, they are holding no grudges, and this was actually a blessing in disguise.

“We're practicing, training, working," Dominique McKinley said Saturday morning. “I like doing mitt work a lot.”

15-year-old Dominique McKinley has been boxing for two years.

“It makes me focused and takes my mind off things," McKinley said. "If I’m mad, I’ll punch the bag and get all my anger out on the bags.”

McKinley gets his emotions out and his grades monitored with the help of World Class Boxing assistant coach Bobby Davis.

“We make them sign an accountability form, meaning they’re going to respect their parents, they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do at home where they’re parents are at, and if they don’t, then there’s trouble when they get in here with me and Coach Bell," McKinley said.

Whether it’s a jab or an uppercut, the kids learn more than boxing in the ring. They’re taught lessons about life.

"It’s taught me a lot. It’s kept me out of trouble and stuff," McKinley said.

"We try to teach them nothing comes easy. We make them work hard for it, and you also have to let them know that no one is going to give you anything," said Steve Bell, program director of World Class Boxing.

“Boxing is a thinking sports, so when you bring people in who are having depression issues or whatever it may be, when they come in here, it’s making them think," Davis said.

McKinley is among almost two dozen kids and young adults ages four to 26 in the program. They moved into their new 1,200 square foot building Tuesday.

“One day I hope to go pro, make money off this, and try to make it to the top," McKinley said.

World Class Boxing hopes to eventually rent the building next door and expand the program to include a learning center.