There are some things no one wants in their backyard; a sewage plant, landfill, and airport are a few that come to mind. For others, a shooting range is also a deal breaker.

Sometimes the backyards grow up around an existing range, as is the case in Nocatee, where a subdivision that includes Silverthorn Lane abuts a rural area that still includes a private range along Ranch Road.

“It’s both. It’s automatic and semi auto,” said 16-year resident Nicholas Lingor, who noted that the gunfire seems to have erupted to a routine backdrop after a lull lasting a few years.

“Usually it’s during the daytime and it’s just nonstop,” he said.

Despite that, Lingor added that he’s not among those in the area who have shared complaints on social media.

He indicated he takes the noise and any worry of danger in stride.

The neighborhood and the shooting range are only about a quarter-mile apart, but separated by trees and a farm field that make the two areas seem like different worlds.

The owner of the range declined an interview or access to his property, but told First Coast News that he has been operating the facility safely and legally, albeit privately, for about 40 years. He added that complainers can “go back where they came from."

Twelve-year Silverthorn Lane resident Mary Gillespie’s property might be the closest to the gun blasts and the bullets. She said her primary concern is safety.

“Sometimes you hear [gunfire] at night but I don’t know if that’s [the range],” Gillespie said. “So it could be people just on the property doing things they are not supposed to be doing.”

Given the occasional nightly noise, she fears for her family’s safety.

“It bothers me only when we don’t know if it’s the shooting range or kids just playing,” she continued.

Like Lingor, Gillespie said she can’t be bothered with complaining on social media. And, although the range owner told First Coast News that police have been called to his property from time to time, there’s never been a problem.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan affirmed that officers do often get calls to gun ranges, but that there had been no recent calls to the one on Ranch Road. Mulligan also acknowledged that many ranges in the county are private.

“We have a lot of wooded areas,” he began. “If [private range owners] have an acre of land and they have created a safe environment in order to shoot, meaning that they have backstops, they have a way to trap those rounds so they don’t leave their property, then certainly they would be allowed to do that."

Mulligan pointed out that state laws apply across the board, that counties and municipalities are not allowed to create superseding rules.

The law, Mulligan said, includes such prohibitions as rounds being able to reach other property or cross a road, for example. As for noise restrictions, though, he said the law has evolved from including specific decibel limits.

“The issues that deal with our noise ordinances deal with, ‘Is it persistent, is it pervasive, is it excessive?’ So we have to make those determinations on the ground at the time,” Mulligan said.

This all means that people who live near a range might have no legal recourse.

“A lot of the residents don’t realize that they’ve just moved next door to a gun range and then they want that activity to cease,” said Mulligan, who has been with SJSO more than 30 years. “Where [a range] is also protected by laws so that they are grandfathered in. And so it has created issues. It’s a sign of growth, it’s a growing pain.”

Gillespie said she’s learned to go with that flow.

“It’s bothersome, but I mean, I guess I’m used to it,” she said. But in hindsight she says her family might not have targeted this area to live, had they known.

“Probably not because we’re not big gun people,” Gillespie said. “But also resale, you’ve got to think of that.”

